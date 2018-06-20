A Northern Virginia commission announced Wednesday it will not renew a federal contract to provide housing for migrant children amid growing outrage about a Trump administration policy to separate parents and children who cross the border illegally.

The Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Commission (NVJDC) maintains 30 beds at a secure Alexandria facility for minors who arrive at the border alone and have violent backgrounds or gang affiliations. The facility does not house children who have been separated from their parents. The contract will expire in September.

An NVJDC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg applauded the move in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“I have expressed strong concerns about this contract,” Silberberg wrote. “Like our nation’s former First Ladies and many elected leaders on both sides of the aisle, I believe the policy of separating children from their families at detention centers is immoral, inhumane and unacceptable.”

President Trump reversed his position on the family separation issue Wednesday, announcing that he will sign an executive order ending the practice.