MARC commuter rail traffic into and out of Union Station in Washington D.C. was suspended Monday night after an incident that apparently involved a trespasser on the tracks, authorities said.

Rescue workers were sent to a site on the tracks just north of the station in response to a call about someone whose leg might have been caught in a switch, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS department.

He said it did not appear that anyone was trapped, and “no rescue” was carried out.

The site involved was near Second Street NE between H and I Streets, Maggiolo said.

The possible trespasser was to be medically evaluated. If he was injured, Maggiolo said, it was “very minor.”

Firefighters were sent to the scene about 6:15 p.m. and they were preparing to leave about half an hour later, Maggiolo said. The site involved was on a track near Second Street NE between H and I Streets, Maggiolo said.