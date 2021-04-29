Turner’s attorney, Quo Mieko Judkins, declined to comment on the case when reached Thursday.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court offers new details on the March 31 shooting, which was condemned by the mayor and police chief, who visited the scene. George Evans III, 25, and Keosha Ferguson, 28, both of whom lived in Southeast, were killed.
The shooting occurred about 1:20 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE, near the Congress Heights Metro station. Court documents say Turner was among the injured.
The motive of the shooting remains murky, as several witnesses told police different versions. But police said it appears the group had argued previously that day, and then returned to resume their dispute, the final time ending in gunfire.
During the fracas, police said in court documents, surveillance video shows Evans push Ferguson and another person down stairs leading from the apartment building to a back parking lot. Turner then pushed Ferguson to the ground and hit her with a pole, police said in the affidavit.
The court document says Ferguson pulled out a gun and fired. Authorities said the bullet struck Evans in the shoulder, passed through his body and hit Turner in the right leg. Evans later died of the injury at a hospital.
Police said in the affidavit that Turner then rushed into an apartment and retrieved a gun with an extended magazine, designed to hold extra bullets. A picture from surveillance video, included in the affidavit, shows a man police identified as Turner standing in a doorway firing the gun.
Police said Turner “wildly fired in the direction” of Ferguson, who was then running through the parking lot. “The defendant fires repeated shots, that sound like automatic gunfire,” the affidavit says.
Police said Ferguson was struck in the head and died at a hospital. Two other people were wounded.
A friend took Turner to a hospital for treatment. He told police he had been shot during the dispute but did not tell them at the time that he had also fired a weapon, according to the affidavit.
He was later charged in a warrant and sought for weeks before he was arrested on Wednesday. Police said Turner is charged in Ferguson’s shooting. They have closed out the investigation into the shooting of Evans because the suspect, Ferguson, is dead.
Relatives of Evans and Ferguson have not responded to interview requests. Shekita McBroom, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Congress Heights, said last month that Ferguson had been trying to help her sister during the altercation.
At the shooting scene, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged residents to help police get “guns and people willing to use guns off the streets just as soon as possible.”
Police said they seized two firearms from the melee. They said one is linked to a shooting in October on Good Hope Road.
Authorities said the second firearm is linked to five previous shootings, including one that occurred during a carjacking and another that resulted in an unsolved killing of 15-year-old Jamarid Robinson in Southeast Washington in January.
The Johnson Middle School student was shot near his grandmother’s home.
There have been 64 killings the District this year, a 43 percent increase over this time in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high in homicides.