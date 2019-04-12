Connecticut Avenue was closed near the National Zoo during Friday’s rush hour and an apartment building was evacuated after a suspicious package was reported, authorities said.

At around 5:50 p.m., a tweet from D.C. police said Connecticut Avenue was closed between North Road and Cathedral Avenue. Commuters should try Macomb Street, Woodley Road, and Calvert Street as alternative routes, the tweet said.

A D.C. police spokesman said the road was closed after the report of a suspicious package.

The Parkwest apartment building in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue was evacuated, and pedestrian traffic in the area is closed. A zoo spokesman said the incident had no link to the zoo.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Michael E. Ruane, Peter Hermann and Robbie DeMesio contributed to this report.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news