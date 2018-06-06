A construction worker died after he was trapped in a trench in Baltimore City, officials said.

The man’s body was recovered early Tuesday after an eight-hour search and rescue effort. Search dogs and other equipment were used in the incident ,which happened near North Chester Street and Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire Department officials said the worker was 19 years old but did not immediately release his name.

Officials from the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter that the construction worker was in a 15-foot deep trench when “a massive pile of dirt and debris fell on top of him.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, the search started around 4:30 p.m. and lasted more than eight hours. The man’s body was found around 1:30 a.m.

The Sun said he was a contract employee who was working on a sewer line.