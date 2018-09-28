A construction worker admitted Thursday that while working on a health club in Sterling, Va., last fall, he pointed a laser at two planes and ended up sending two pilots to the emergency room.

Nicolas Pifer, 46, pleaded guilty in Alexandria federal court to a felony count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft and faces up to five years in prison.

The incident occurred on the evening of Nov. 16, according to court documents. Both commercial planes were in the process of landing at Dulles International Airport, and both landed safely. But all four pilots saw a green light fill their cabins, and one suffered a corneal abrasion.

Pifer and his co-workers at an electrical company initially denied any involvement, but after surveillance video showed him pointing the laser at the sky, he admitted his guilt.

Another man, Carlos Roberto Zapata Rivero, went to trial in the same courthouse two weeks ago on the same charge, after Fairfax police identified him as the man who had pointed a laser at one of their helicopters. When stopped by an officer who saw a blue laser in the car, he said he wanted to “say hello to the helicopter.” But jurors declined to convict Zapata Rivero, whom defense attorney Randall Sousa described as “a man with a family, a man with kids.”