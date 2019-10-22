After he was shocked, the worker fell into a trench, and later died of his injuries, Piringer said. The man’s name was not released, and Piringer said police would conduct a death investigation.
Another worker injured in the incident was transported to a hospital and is expected to be treated and released, according to Piringer.
ICYMI - residential construction mishap in Bethesda Wyngate neighborhood is fatal, 1 worker was shocked/electrocuted when an articulating boom he was operating likely came in contact with overhead powerline near construction site, he succumbed to his injuries & died https://t.co/HKrZheFJlf— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 22, 2019
