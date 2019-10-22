A worker at a construction site in Montgomery County died Tuesday after he was shocked and fell into a trench, authorities said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piriginer said personnel responded to a construction site at Wilmet Road and Ewing Drive in Bethesda at around 12:20 p.m. after a worker was shocked when an articulating boom he was operating likely came in contact with overhead power line.

After he was shocked, the worker fell into a trench, and later died of his injuries, Piringer said. The man’s name was not released, and Piringer said police would conduct a death investigation.

Another worker injured in the incident was transported to a hospital and is expected to be treated and released, according to Piringer.

