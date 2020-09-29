The incident occurred about 7:45 a.m. at the museum in the 600 block of Independence Avenue SW. The museum is undergoing an overhaul.
The police report says Tomlin was moving sheets of drywall inside the construction elevator when he leaned on a gate “to gain leverage.” The report, based on account from a witness who also was in the elevator, says the gate opened and Tomlin fell several feet to the ground.
The report says a metal sheet fell and struck him on the neck as he lay on the ground. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
A Smithsonian Institution spokeswoman said Tomlin worked for Component Drywall, a subcontractor for Clark, Smoot and Consigli construction companies, which are leading the project as part of a joint venture.
“Our deepest sympathies are with this gentleman’s family, friends, and co-workers during this incredibly difficult time,” read a statement from those companies. “We take all matters involving the safety of our workforce, our job sites, and the public seriously.”
D.C. police and regulatory agencies, including the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the incident.