One car was going south on Old Georgetown, and the other was going east on Executive Boulevard when they collided in the intersection, police said.
After the collision, both cars were knocked into a construction zone in a corner of the intersection, according to police. One struck a stationary excavator, but the other hit the worker, police said.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
It was not known why the two cars collided, and the matter is being investigated, police said.