A construction worker was killed Monday morning while working on a renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on the Mall, according to D.C. police and fire officials.

The incident occurred about 7:45 a.m. at the museum in the 600 block of Independence Avenue SW. The museum is undergoing an overhaul.

Linda St. Thomas, the spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, said the worker, who was employed by a drywall contractor, fell from a hoist.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the male worker was taken to a hospital. A police spokeswoman said the man died.

The worker’s name was not immediately made public pending notification of relatives, according to D.C. police.

St. Thomas said the man lived in District Heights in Prince George’s County. She said he worked for Component Drywall, a subcontractor for Clark Construction.

D.C. police and regulatory agencies are conducting an investigation.