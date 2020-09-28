Linda St. Thomas, the spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, said the worker, who was employed by a drywall contractor, fell from a hoist.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the male worker was taken to a hospital. A police spokeswoman said the man died.
The worker’s name was not immediately made public pending notification of relatives, according to D.C. police.
St. Thomas said the man lived in District Heights in Prince George’s County. She said he worked for Component Drywall, a subcontractor for Clark Construction.
D.C. police and regulatory agencies are conducting an investigation.