Contee, a veteran of three decades on the District’s force, rose from cadet to the department’s highest ranks. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) appointed him acting chief Jan. 2, four days before the Capitol insurrection.

His handling of that deadly riot, with D.C. officers coming to the aid of the overrun Capitol Police force, brought him national acclaim. But council members trying to reinvent policing in the District focused on Contee’s narrative as a native Washingtonian.

“He shares the background and experiences of everyday District residents,” the committee wrote in a report, noting Contee was raised in Northeast Washington’s troubled Carver-Langston neighborhood. “He has had his own encounters with police officers and of being policed that resonate with many and inform his own nuanced perspectives on law enforcement.”

Contee was a teenager heading into adulthood as crack cocaine swept the District and defined the city as the nation’s murder capital. The acting chief has said his father used and sold drugs, even as Contee rose through the ranks of the police department. His father was injured in a stabbing, and a cousin was killed.

“Importantly, his life story will guide him in shaping and reforming the Department,” the committee concluded.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the committee, said he believes Contee “is the right person at the right time” to lead D.C. police through what he called “a cultural shift.”

Allen said “there are many aspects of the department that must evolve,” including how officers stop people and vehicles and other “practices that are overwhelmingly harmful to people of color.”

In his remarks to the committee during a day-long hearing last week, Contee spoke of his formative years, noting support from a strong mother, teachers and others who guided him away from dangerous influences, even those inside his home.

“I have not forgotten where I come from,” Contee told lawmakers, saying his “life experiences” will help him lead officers to be “the most compassionate, intelligent, competent, capable guardians and crime fighters” in the District.

Wednesday’s vote came just ahead of the scheduled release Thursdayof a report by the Police Reform Commission, set up by the council president to rethink law enforcement following the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis. An officer accused in Floyd’s death is on trial.

The commission is expected to issue more than 80 recommendations to change police tactics and operations. Those include seeking alternatives to sending officers on calls for people with mental health crises, removing them from schools and taking away many traffic enforcement duties. The panel is also calling for a smaller police department that spends less money.

Contee is also confronting a city with rising homicides, shootings and carjackings, and he will be tested on how he navigates efforts to reduce arrests and interactions with police while simultaneously curbing violence that is making headlines.

The acting chief has vowed to be “laser-focused” on violent crime by targeting specific offenders and seeking to avoid indiscriminate arrests, and says he is open to alternative ways to confront criminals, such as violence interrupters to resolve disputes peacefully.

Most of the more than 60 people who testified or submitted statements at last week’s council hearing supported Contee, including D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and the chairman of the police labor union, Gregg Pemberton.

Others, such as April Goggans, an organizer with Black Lives Matter D.C., one of the groups at the center of the summer demonstrations over Floyd’s death, said the focus should be on institutional change rather than any one particular police chief.

On Wednesday, all five council members on the public safety committee were optimistic that Contee was open to moving the department in what Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) called “a progressive direction.”