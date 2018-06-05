Martese Maurice Edwards, 29, is arrested after being escorted out the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in front of the White House on Tuesday, June 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A man wanted on an arrest warrant from Prince George’s County was arrested Tuesday afternoon as he reported for work at the White House, where he was employed as a private contractor, according to authorities.

Martese Edwards, 29, was taken into custody just after noon at a checkpoint in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The U.S. Secret Service did not say what charges Edwards faces, but authorities in Prince George’s said a man with the same name was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said their records show that warrant was taken out May 17. Details regarding the allegations could not be learned Tuesday evening.

The Secret Service said in a statement that a member of its uniformed division ran Edwards’ name through a criminal database when he arrived at the White House. That database provided information on an active warrant, officials said.

Edwards was turned over to D.C. police for processing. He was charged in the District with being a fugitive from justice and could later be extradited to Maryland. The Secret Service said he worked as a private contractor but his precise job or where he worked at the White House was not provided.