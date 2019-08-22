An inspector for the construction project on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon on one of the bridge’s pedestrian walkways, D.C. police said.

Police responded a little after 2:30 p.m. to reports of an aggravated assault, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference. When officers got to the scene, they found a victim stabbed multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Robert Bolich, 62. Police did not say where Bolich was from but said he was one of the contract inspectors working on the bridge.

Police said a suspect was detained on the scene and arrested. It does not appear that the suspect worked with Bolich, Newsham said.

“We don’t know what exactly transpired, what the motive was for the stabbing,” Newsham said.

The bridge carrying South Capitol Street SW, beginning near Nationals Park, was closed southbound for the investigation in the early evening, causing some commuting delays.

