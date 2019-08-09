Asbestos-tainted windows at Hunting Point Apartments in Alexandria were improperly disposed of in 2014, prosecutors stated in court records. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia)

A contractor who did not take proper precautions when disposing of asbestos in an Alexandria affordable housing project will spent a year on probation, do 50 hours of community service and pay a $15,000 fine.

“I made the wrong judgment,” Paul Potter, 77, said in court Friday, adding that he was “sorry and embarrassed.”

But he also bristled at criticism from Judge Liam O’Grady, saying Environmental Protection Agency inspectors never told him to change his procedures before deeming them unsafe.

Potter, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to violating the Toxic Substances Control Act, said in court that he decided to retire after being fired from the project in 2014. Records show his license was suspended, and his company’s license revoked, both because of the work that led to his conviction and a similar complaint from a Manassas homeowner whose roof he renovated.

Potter was hired in 2013 to help renovate Hunting Point Apartments, a complex that had just been sold to the Chicago-based Laramar Group.

Other firms told Laramar it would cost about $1 million to remove asbestos from the window frames and kitchen floors of the apartments, according to court records. Potter told Laramar he could do it for $314,400, the records state.

“This was done to save money,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gordon Kromberg said in court, questioning “whether Laramar knew this plan wasn’t going to work but wanted to save money anyway.”

A senior vice president at Laramar claimed in 2014 that the company had been unaware that the buildings had asbestos in them until the EPA’s stop-work notice arrived.

Potter said he planned to take the windows out intact to avoid disturbing the asbestos and the need for more expensive containment measures. But according to court records, Potter’s team used scrapers and saws to remove the caulking and glaze from the windowsills, breaking down the hazardous material.

No efforts were made to contain the asbestos; no warnings were posted; and the workers were not wearing respirators and not all were certified to handle this kind of asbestos, the records stated. Potter was the only licensed asbestos supervisor on site, and he was not always there.

Tenants complained of debris and dust inside and outside their apartments, leading EPA inspectors to visit the site multiple times and warn Potter that the asbestos was crumbling, according to court records. The inspectors found asbestos in ripped plastic trash bags on site. Potter did not change his procedures, and after four months, he was ordered by the EPA to stop work.

He was not fired until a consultant hired by Laramar to deal with the fallout clashed with Potter over whether a piece of material was dangerous.

Attorneys for Potter argued that while he did not follow regulations, he also did not harm any residents. Testing done after the work was shut down found that the amount of asbestos in the air was below what’s allowed in schools and would not be harmful if breathed for weeks or months.

“There’s no indication . . . that anyone was put in harm’s way,” defense attorney Cary Greenberg said in court. “He didn’t go in planning to commit a crime.”

Kromberg responded that the tests are not sensitive enough to rule out long-term health risks.

“We don’t know the extent of the harm, if there was any,” he said. “It may not show up for years, for the workers and the tenants.”

