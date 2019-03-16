Criminals employ many disguises, but in one Maryland county on Saturday, a robber reportedly wore a get-up that in some ways seemed one of a kind.

Baltimore County police said a 5 a.m. robbery of a High’s convenience store on Long Green Pike involved a suspect “who was wearing a unicorn costume.” He also carried a crowbar, police said.

The robber reportedly fled the store, in the eastern part of the county, in a silver car, police said.

Officers headed there passed a silver car going the other way on Glen Arm Road, and the officers turned around, police said.

They said they came upon the site of a single-car crash on Manor Road. Two people were taken to a hospital. Police said the matter was under investigation.

