A 28-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life sentences plus 115 years following convictions for fatally shooting four people and wounding a fifth person at a Forestville-area home in June 2016, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

A jury found Lawrence Sylvester Rogers Jr., of Capitol Heights, guilty in September of 17 counts, including four counts of first degree murder and four counts of second degree murder, assault and five counts of use of a handgun in a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

The charges stemmed from a quadruple homicide investigation inside a home on Orleans Avenue on June 24, 2016. Police found three friends, all in their 50s and 60s, shot to death inside the home and a fourth victim who was critically wounded.

Authorities said Carlina Renee Gray, 50; Jan Marie Parks, 55; and Allen Rowlett, 60, all died that night. Bullet wounds left Harold Williams, 65, a quadriplegic in medical facilities before he died months later.

“This horrific and heinous crime committed by Mr. Rogers is a blatant disregard for human life. There is no indication that he knew the victims and there are still unanswered questions for the families,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.