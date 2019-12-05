The charges stemmed from a quadruple homicide investigation inside a home on Orleans Avenue on June 24, 2016. Police found three friends, all in their 50s and 60s, shot to death inside the home and a fourth victim who was critically wounded.

Authorities said Carlina Renee Gray, 50; Jan Marie Parks, 55; and Allen Rowlett, 60, all died that night. Bullet wounds left Harold Williams, 65, a quadriplegic in medical facilities before he died months later.

“This horrific and heinous crime committed by Mr. Rogers is a blatant disregard for human life. There is no indication that he knew the victims and there are still unanswered questions for the families,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

