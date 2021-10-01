In the months that followed, though, mitigating details emerged — principally that the honor roll student saw himself as a protector, not an attacker — rounding out a portrait in a case that concluded this week when a Montgomery County judge wiped away Chen’s guilty finding.
“Do you think he should have this conviction on his record for the rest of his life?” Circuit Judge John Maloney asked prosecutors in court, moments before he moved to impose “probation before judgment.”
The disposition, commonly used in Maryland for first-time offenders who plead guilty to relatively minor crimes, allows defendants to have their convictions cleared as long as they abide by the terms of their probation.
Now 21, Chen is a student at Mount St. Mary’s University, studying criminal justice. He spoke briefly in court on Monday.
“My choices. I wish I just made better choices,” he said.
‘What I did was stupid’: Teen accepts blame for bringing loaded gun to school, gets 4-month jail term
Among those choices, by the winter of 2018, were to build a gun from parts ordered online and tools bought at a Home Depot. Chen started carrying the gun to Clarksburg High School, in his book bag or in a belt holster, hidden by an untucked shirt.
His thinking, according to his attorneys at the time, was to protect himself and classmates against a possible mass shooter. Another student learned of his gun and told a uniformed police officer stationed at the school. The officer and a school security staffer retrieved Chen from his AP psychology class and asked him whether there was anything in his book bag.
“A loaded Glock,’’ Chen said, according to court records.
Police charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon onto school property and other counts. He was ordered to stay in jail without bond.
Detectives read through his journal.
“I might start doing some vigilante operations,” Chen wrote May 1, 2017, according to court papers. “I don’t plan on killing people, but I’m surely going to hit evil people.”
Other parts of Chen’s life seemed ideal: good grades, lettering as a cross-country athlete, three years of Junior ROTC and scholarship offers from colleges.
In April 2018, Chen pleaded guilty to a single charge — carrying a gun on his person — and appeared before Maloney. The judge chastised him for jolting classmates, school staff and parents.
“It concerns anybody in the times that we are in,” Maloney said.
“What I did was stupid,” Chen admitted.
The judge sentenced him to four months in jail, followed by five years of probation and indicated he’d be open to wiping out the conviction down the road.
“If you stay out of trouble,” Maloney said at the time, “the world is your oyster.”
That first part appears to have happened.
Chen has not been arrested since then and has performed 300 hours of community service, according to court records and his attorney, David Felsen. At the same time, the gun case proved to be a burden.
“The existence of this conviction has caused him some difficulties,” said Felsen, adding that it played a role in job searches and college applications. “Two other universities had significant questions concerning this conviction.”
He requested that Maloney grant Chen a probation before judgment.
But Assistant State’s Attorney Frank Lazzaro wanted the conviction to remain.
“It’s not an insignificant event. This is not a shoplifting offense,” Lazzaro said, “This was not an impulse, spur-of-the-moment thing.”
Reached Friday, Montgomery’s top prosecutor, John McCarthy, said, “We respect the ruling of the court in the case of Alwin Chen.”
He said the case highlights the need for laws to address the prevalence of homemade or “ghost” guns.
“Without strong regulations in place, we stand to lose the benefit of all of the common-sense gun laws passed in the last two decades,” McCarthy said.
The sentencing modification hearing for Chen was relatively brief and in many ways was a continuation of Chen’s sentencing from three years ago.
“Alwin saw himself as a competent protector against perceived threats,” Felsen and another attorney, Jill Michaels, wrote at the time, adding that Chen’s “conduct was a product of altruistic intentions and remarkably poor teenage judgment.”
It was a theme picked up on by Maloney, a former homicide prosecutor who since taking the bench hasn’t been shy about handing down stiff sentences in more serious cases. He asked Chen how he was doing in college.
“I’m kind of having a hard time with French,” Chen said. “It’s a hard class for me.”
“Only class I ever flunked in my life,” the judge responded. “It’s a tough one. Are you getting good grades otherwise?”
“As of right now, yes.”
“Good,” the judge said. “Good luck to you. Hang in there.”