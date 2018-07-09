Three fires involving food preparation broke out Sunday in Montgomery County. (Montgomery County fire and rescue graphic)

At least three fires broke out Sunday in Montgomery County that could be linked to the preparation of food.

First a grill caught fire on a deck at a garden apartment house in the 100 block of Sunny Brook Terrace in the Gaithersburg area. The fire extended to siding, according to the county fire and rescue service. Several occupants were evaluated for injuries that were not lifethreatening, officials said.

Then a grease fire broke out in a kitchen in a ground floor apartment in the 10500 block of Westlake Drive, north of Bethesda, fire officials said. All occupants got out safely.

Finally, firefighters evacuated a four-story apartment house in the 700 block of Sligo Avenue, in the Silver Spring area, after smoke was detected on the first floor.

Food on a stove caught fire, said county fire and rescue service spokesman Pete Piringer. No injuries were reported.