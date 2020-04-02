On Thursday, the city’s Public Defender Service filed an emergency motion in D.C. Superior Court for release of those charged with misdemeanors undergoing competency proceedings anywhere they are housed in the District, including St. Elizabeths and the D.C. Jail in Southeast Washington.

AD

AD

The suit noted positive cases at St. Elizabeths as well as at the jail, saying outbreaks of covid-19 “are far from speculative — they are imminent, with confirmed positive cases [at the jail] now approaching double digits.”

These defendants are “undergoing a range of competency proceedings that currently serve no significant purpose” amid coronavirus court closures “because their trials have been suspended essentially indefinitely, and at a minimum for a significant number of months,” according to the suit.

“In light of the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak currently bearing down on each of the densely packed District of Columbia institutions where they are detained — the D.C. Jail, Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF), and St. Elizabeths Hospital — their continued detention serves little purpose related to the administration of justice but meanwhile severely threatens each individuals’ [sic] health and that of the wider public,” the motion said. (CTF is a separate detention facility attached to the jail.)

AD

AD

In a statement, Laura E. Hankins, the agency’s general counsel, said it filed the motion “because making the jail and CTF safer places — with fewer people, more space for social distancing, and better hygiene — is better for our clients, DOC staff, our attorneys who still work in these facilities, and for all of D.C.”

D.C. officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

In other litigation, two people detained at Hope Village Halfway House, a contract facility for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, brought a federal class-action lawsuit seeking the release of some residents to home confinement to protect them from covid-19.

The lawsuit claimed “conditions in Hope Village facilities disregard all medical and public health directives for risk mitigation,” with no medical staff on site or space to isolate individuals with symptoms, among other problems.

AD

AD

“Hope Village does not encourage or practice social distancing in its facilities,” according to the complaint. “Furthermore, the structure and layout of Hope Village makes social distancing impossible.”

The suit sought an injunction to force the halfway house to stop admitting new residents, improve hygiene and “release enough people such that the remaining people can be housed safely and in compliance with CDC guidance,” among other relief.

The Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs and the ACLU of the District of Columbia were among advocates representing the plaintiffs in the case, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia one week after D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons to provide residents of the halfway house with supplies and release as many as possible to home confinement amid the coronavirus crisis.

AD

AD

In a letter to Bureau of Prisons Assistant Director Hugh J. Hurwitz, Allen said Hope Village had ended “all non-emergency movement” of residents on March 20, “effectively terminating most residents’ employment and immediately isolating them in the facility without access to income.”

The letter also said residents were unable to receive “essentials” such as hand sanitizer, toiletries and food from family members, and said that those eligible for home confinement should be released.

“Without immediate action, a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in Hope Village and the District’s other [residential reentry centers] is inevitable,” the letter said.

In a statement, Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee, said Hope Village residents are “very low custody” and regularly left the facility to work, attend classes or visit family before the lockdown. Most will be released within months, he said.

“There can be no reasonable argument justifying their continued confinement in light of the risk of catastrophe that it poses,” he said.