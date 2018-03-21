Rose McGowan, right, appears for a preliminary hearing in Leesburg, Va. With her is her attorney Jessica Carmichael, left, and her aunt, Rory McGowan. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

A hearing set for Wednesday in a drug possession case against actress Rose McGowan was postponed because two government witnesses were unable to make it after a snowstorm hit the Washington region.

The two witnesses were among six scheduled to testify in the preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court. One was caught behind an accident on the Capital Beltway, prosecutors said, while the other never received his subpoena and also could not make it in the weather. The hearing was rescheduled for May 3.

“The state of Virginia is beautiful, and I’m always happy to visit it,” McGowan told reporters as she left court.

The actress and anti-sexual ­harassment activist was in Washington for the Women’s March in January 2017, when prosecutors say she left a wallet with cocaine inside it on a plane at Dulles International Airport.

Attorneys for McGowan argue that it would be impossible to prove that the cocaine belonged to the actress and that it was in her possession when the plane landed in Virginia. The wallet was found five hours after she left the plane, after she tweeted at United Airlines that she had lost it.

“We are very concerned at the extraordinary weakness of the evidence in this case and the fact that this case has been dragging out quite a while,” defense attorney Jessica Carmichael said in court Wednesday. But she agreed to the continuance.

Prosecutors said the witness who was delayed on the Beltway is a law enforcement officer. The witness who did not get the ­subpoena is an airline employee.

McGowan, who rose to fame on the television show “Charmed,” has become an outspoken figure in the #MeToo movement. In ­October, she accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a hotel room during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, and she has since lashed out at those in Hollywood who she believes were complicit in his behavior. Weinstein has denied accusations of rape.

She recently published a memoir, “Brave,” detailing her childhood in a cult, rise to stardom, and experience with Weinstein and other men she says mistreated her.

Weinstein hired private security firms to gather intelligence on McGowan and the book before its release, according to a report in the New Yorker. McGowan’s attorneys have cited that and other reports on his attempts to silence accusers as evidence that someone might have planted the cocaine in McGowan’s wallet.

Weinstein’s representatives declined to comment on that ­allegation.