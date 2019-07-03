A judge in Montgomery County, granted prosecutors’ request Wednesday for a new psychiatric evaluation of Catherine Hoggle, the 32-year-old woman locked in a high-security forensic hospital since being accused of killing two of her young children who went missing five years ago.

The ruling by Circuit Judge Robert Greenberg underscores a sharp disagreement in the case. Though a doctor has found Hoggle mentally incompetent to stand trial, prosecutors have indicated she has been faking the depths of her mental illness. Hoggle’s attorney, David Felsen, has said the findings are a true reflection of Hoggle’s mental state.

The two youngest of Hoggle’s three children — Jacob and Sarah — disappeared from Montgomery County in September 2014 when they were 2 and 3. Hoggle was the last person known to be with them. She has been charged with two counts of murder, but court proceedings have been delayed because of mental health issues.

The ruling Wednesday does not mean a criminal trial for Hoggle is imminent, said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. But it permits Christiane Tellefsen, a psychiatrist retained by prosecutors, to evaluate Hoggle to determine how mentally fit she is to participate in a trial, McCarthy said. Tellefsen formerly served as director for the state’s Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, where Hoggle has been held, according to McCarthy.

“We are thankful for the judge’s ruling in an area where experts often disagree,” McCarthy said. “Obtaining more information on the issue of competency can only assist the judge in his ultimate decision.”

A former waitress with an IQ once tested at 135, Hoggle has refused to tell detectives and family members what might have happened to Jacob and Sarah.

Hoggle has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the past.

“There is no question that she belongs in a hospital,” Felsen has said in the past. “We’re not aware of any evidence linking Ms. Hoggle with any homicide.”

Greenberg also will also weigh the opinions of Danielle Robinson, a psychiatrist at Perkins who has repeatedly reported that Hoggle is incompetent to stand trial, McCarthy said.

In court papers, McCarthy’s office had argued it was important and proper for Hoggle to undergo an evaluation independent of Perkins.

“The state has significant concerns regarding the adequacy of the competency evaluations which have been preformed to date,” Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Wechsler wrote, saying that no one from Perkins appears to have spoken with Hoggle’s family members “who may have important information” about whether Hoggle is feigning.

