The ad that prompted the legal challenge from the Archdiocese of Washington. (Archdiocese of Washington)

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld Metro’s policy barring issue-oriented advertisements on buses, trains and transit stations and said the transit agency could exclude all religious messages.

The ruling in Metro’s favor from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit came in response to a lawsuit from the Archdiocese of Washington, which said the agency’s policy had gone too far in rejecting its religious-themed ad campaign.

The Archdiocese’s “claim of discriminatory treatment is based on hypothesis,” wrote Judge Judith W. Rogers. “Were the Archdiocese to prevail, WMATA (and other transit systems) would have to accept all types of advertisements to maintain viewpoint neutrality, including ads criticizing and disparaging religion and religious tenets or practices.”

Rogers was joined by Judge Robert L. Wilkins, who wrote in a separate concurrence that the policy was reasonable and within the bounds of the First Amendment because it “does not take sides” when it comes to religion.

A third judge, Brett M. Kavanaugh, referred to Metro’s ban as “pure discrimination” during oral argument in March. But Kavanaugh, who is now President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, did not participate in the decision Tuesday presumably because of his pending nomination.

The Archdiocese sued Metro in November, asking a lower court judge to immediately require the transit agency to display its Christmas-themed ads. The planned “Find the Perfect Gift” ads banner ads featured a biblical Christmas scene and link to a website that encouraged people to attend Mass or donate to a Catholic charitable group.

The District Court judge last December said Metro’s policies banning religious and “issues-oriented” ads are reasonable and fair.

The Archdiocese’s appeal had the support of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The Justice Department had argued that the policy was applied inconsistently.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said in an email Tuesday “we welcome the court’s decision.” Attorneys for the Archdiocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment.