The sheriff’s office announced Friday that 19 deputies and 13 inmates had been sickened at the jail, the largest outbreak at the facility — which houses nearly 575 inmates — since the pandemic began last year. To date, 31 inmates and 66 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrea Ceisler, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said officials do not know the source of the outbreak but that the Fairfax County Health Department was contacted immediately to perform contact tracing at the facility.

Ceisler declined to say how many deputies have been quarantined because of the outbreak, but said it has not affected the ability to provide security at the jail or the courthouse.

Cameron, who worked as a deputy for 16 years, “served with valor and distinction,” but his family asked that other details about his service not be released, including how he may have contracted the coronavirus, Ceisler said.

Cameron was honored by the Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce in 2010 for helping rescue motorists from a fiery crash on Interstate 66. John F. Sergeant III, a friend, said Cameron left behind two children and his wife.

“Butch was the type of guy who’d always welcome you over to his home,” Sergeant wrote in a message to The Washington Post. He was a “very warm person and a great father and stepfather.”

The sheriff’s office has taken a range of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus behind bars, including additional cleaning and isolating inmates who are suspected of having covid-19 when they arrive at the jail.

Fairfax County prosecutors have also moved to release some inmates early.