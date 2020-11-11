Yunhan Zhang, who opened the shop in February, said the attack was at least the second time he or his shop has been targeted since the outbreak of the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Zhang said that in July some of his personal items were taken, and at other times flower pots were overturned. The 29-year-old said he is careful about labeling past incidents as racism. “But this one was obvious,” he said of what happened Tuesday. “There was no other way to look at it.”

And this time, Zhang posted an account on Twitter, with photos of his shirt and mask soiled by pepper spray, and a video of the incident.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” Zhang wrote. “This type of hate crime happened to us again. . . . I got sprayed on my face, arm, cloth. Some got into my mouth. I was choking badly when I called 911. I’m not injured. However the burning has not stopped after hours.”

He added, “It seems we’re the only business that keeps getting harassed and attacked in this neighborhood. We cannot stay in business if this happens on a weekly/monthly basis.”

The surveillance video shows a man walking into the shop as Zhang sits behind the counter. There are no customers. The man is yelling, one arm outstretched as he points as he approaches Zhang.

“Go away,” Zhang says.

“You go away,” the man says, still pointing, this time close enough that Zhang has to back up.

Police said Zhang grabbed pepper spray. The man puts down a bag and took out his own pepper spray, and then used it. More words were exchanged before the man left.

Zhang said he came to the United States 11 years ago to study, when Barack Obama was president. “I can say the feeling was very different from when I was first here as a student,” he said. “Then, I felt like in America, ‘I don’t need to worry about so many things. I don’t have to discuss racism. I don’t have to discuss politics.’ ”

President Trump has drawn criticism after referring to the coronavirus as the “China virus” and “Kung flu.”