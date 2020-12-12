Virginia also reported 39 deaths linked to the virus, while Maryland reported 36 and the District four.
Since the pandemic began, the two states and the nation’s capital have reported more than 10,200 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 535,000 infections.
Across the nation, the virus has killed more than 295,000 people and infected nearly 16 million.
The Food and Drug Administration late Friday gave emergency use authorization to the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.
On Saturday, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the vaccine project Operation Warp Speed, said vaccine doses will begin leaving Pfizer’s manufacturing facility Sunday to arrive Monday. The first batch of vaccines around the nation will go to health-care workers and nursing home residents and staffers.
For weeks, health officials had warned that a record surge in infections would be followed by rising hospitalizations and deaths. Their fears materialized in late November, as rampant community spread and Thanksgiving travel opened the way to a return of the virus in the region’s nursing homes and a steady rise in deaths not seen since the spring.
In the Washington region, Maryland’s Montgomery County reported the highest daily increase in infections Saturday, with 622 new cases, followed by Prince George’s County with 542 and Virginia’s Fairfax County with 367.
In the District, Ward 8 reported the highest number of new cases, with 57, followed by Ward 4 with 51. Ward 3 reported the lowest number of new cases, with 20.