It was “extremely unusual,” said Chris Wolfe, who owned the pregnant 4-year-old beef cow.

“We have not had a situation, reported to us, where cattle have been randomly attacked and butchered on site” previously, said Chris Brosan, chief animal control officer for Loudoun’s animal services department.

The incident apparently occurred overnight from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, the department said.

When found, the cow’s body was missing its right front leg, both back legs from the hips and a strip of back muscle, the animal services agency said.

The butchering skill that was demonstrated suggested that the meat was for sale rather than to satisfy hunger, Wolfe said.

So far, nobody is in custody, Brosan said Saturday. He said officials are waiting for forensic testing of the crossbow projectile retrieved from the slain cow.