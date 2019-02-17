A multivehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, just south of Maryland Route 198 injured several people and shut down part of the Parkway in both directions Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on the northbound side of the Parkway between MD-197 and MD-198 in Prince George’s County, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. A Maryland State Police helicopter transported a 20-year-old man with serious and “possibly life threatening injuries” to the Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, said Fire Department Lt. Erik Kornmeyer.

A second person with serious but not-life-threatening injuries was also transported to the trauma center. A third person with minor injuries was taken to Howard County General Hospital. More details were unavailable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.