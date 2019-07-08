At least four of the five northbound lanes of Interstate 270 were blocked in Montgomery County after a crash during Monday’s evening rush hour, according to authorities.

The crash was just before Exit 8 for Shady Grove Road, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire department.

The state highway administration said one of four northbound shoulders also was closed. It was not clear how long it would be before the blocked lanes reopened.

