Lowery and the child were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the 2-year-old died on Aug. 11, police said. Lowery is facing counts of child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.
The crash began when the Lincoln Town Car struck the signal pole on a median while traveling northbound on Backlick Road at the intersection of Barta Road, police said. The Town Car continued into oncoming traffic, sideswiping one Ford pickup truck before colliding head-on with a second. The second Ford rolled backward into a Mercedes.
The driver of the second Ford was also taken to the hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation determined there was no child safety seat in the Town Car, police said. Speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash, but police are still investigating whether drugs may have played a role.
Police did not name the child or provide his relationship to Lowery because of a Virginia law that bars providing identifying information about juvenile crime victims without the consent of their parents.
Lowery is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.