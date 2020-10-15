By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 15, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDTA driver died in a crash that involved a car and a tow truck in Northern Virginia.Local police said the incident happened late Wednesday in the 3500 block of McLearen Road near Centreville Road in the Herndon area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFew details were released, but police said the crash involved a car and a tow truck. One driver died at a hospital, according to Fairfax County police.The identity of the driver who died was not released, pending the notification of family. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.