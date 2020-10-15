A driver died in a crash that involved a car and a tow truck in Northern Virginia.

Local police said the incident happened late Wednesday in the 3500 block of McLearen Road near Centreville Road in the Herndon area.

Few details were released, but police said the crash involved a car and a tow truck. One driver died at a hospital, according to Fairfax County police.

The identity of the driver who died was not released, pending the notification of family.