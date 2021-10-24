The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and sped away, continuing south onto I-95 and then taking the exit for Route 123 at a high speed, the VSP said.
The driver lost control of the Charger on the ramp, ran off the road, struck a jersey wall and then rode up a cement wall and struck the bottom of the underpass for the I-95 express lanes, the VSP said. The car then caught fire.
Troopers managed to remove the driver and passenger before the Charger was fully engulfed in flames, the VSP said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The men’s names will be released after notification of next of kin, the VSP said.
A bag containing a white, powdery substance was found with the men, the VSP said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.