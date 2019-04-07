The northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were closed for several hours early Sunday, following a single-car crash south of Laurel, authorities said.

The driver of the car involved was flown to a hospital and a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police.

The crash occurred between Powder Mill Road and Route 197, shutting down the roadway for three to four hours, Delgado said. More details on the nature of the collision were not immediately available.