A D.C. man suspected in the wounding of woman at a Crystal City office earlier this week was a convicted murderer out on parole and facing charges of assault and making threats in D.C. court.

Mumeet Ali Muhammad, 47, also known as Tonie Macklin, was arrested at a hospital Wednesday on warrants charging him with aggravated malicious wounding, being a felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Muhammad forced his way into the office building around noon Wednesday, according to Arlington County police, and assaulted the victim. When officers responding to 911 calls arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire. Both Muhammad and the victim were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police previously said Muhammad shot the victim and then was shot himself.

The relationship between the victim and shooter was unclear. Police said the shooter and victim knew each other. The victim worked at the National Waste & Recycling Association, the trade group confirmed; a spokesman called the incident “a domestic situation.”

Court records show Muhammad, who then went by Macklin, was sentenced in 1992 to 37 years in prison for shooting and killing 22-year-old Shaun Herbert outside a grocery store in the Nauck area of Arlington. It was a “neighborhood dispute,” The Washington Post wrote at the time, that ended with Muhammad shooting Herbert in the chest twice at close range. He was out of prison on parole because his conviction occurred before 1995, when Virginia abolished discretionary parole, making Muhammad still eligible.

On July 15, Muhammad, who now lives in D.C., punched a man named Lamar Jones in the chest and threatened to shoot him in the Fort Dupont neighborhood, according to D.C. police. Jones told police Muhammad was his sister’s boyfriend, according to court documents. At the time of his arrest, he told officers that he had been out of prison for two years, according to police.

Muhammad was released from custody in D.C. last month after pleading not guilty to two misdemeanors, with a protective order put in place.

He was then arrested in Fort Dupont Park by U.S. Park Police on a gun charge on Aug. 20, according to police.

Muhammad’s D.C. defense attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

