They found Ellis A. Frye Jr. of Culpeper sitting on the porch with a firearm and attempted to negotiate with him for 30 minutes to de-escalate the situation, the statement said. During negotiations, Frye entered and exited the residence multiple times, producing additional firearms, according to the statement.
Frye advanced on officers while armed, police said, and a deputy fired, striking him. Frye was transported to a hospital, where he died of his wounds, according to police.
Police said the investigation is continuing.