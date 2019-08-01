A 17-year-old cyclist died Thursday after he was struck by a car a day earlier while riding in Bethesda, Md.

Montgomery County police said Jacob Cassell of Bethesda was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Thursday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue. An initial police investigation found that Cassell was riding southbound on the sidewalk when he fell into the roadway and was hit by a passing SUV. The driver stopped and stayed at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the car was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

