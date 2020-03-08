One bicyclist was killed and two others injured in the Annapolis area Sunday afternoon in a collision with an SUV, the Anne Arundel County police said.

The bicyclist, a man, was not immediately identified. He and the other injured cyclists were in a group of seven who were riding on East College Parkway near Bayhead Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred, said Sgt. Kam Cooke, a county police spokesman.

Cooke said the cyclists were going west in a single file line at the right hand edge of the westbound lane when they were struck.

A woman who was injured was treated at a hospital and released, Cooke said. The other injured person, a man, was also taken to a hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, the police spokesman said.

Cooke said he understood that the cyclists were not part of any organized group, but had merely agreed to meet and go for a ride.

Additional details were not available.

The matter is under investigation, Cooke said.