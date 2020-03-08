Cooke said the cyclists were going west in a single file line at the right hand edge of the westbound lane when they were struck.
A woman who was injured was treated at a hospital and released, Cooke said. The other injured person, a man, was also taken to a hospital.
The driver remained at the scene, the police spokesman said.
Cooke said he understood that the cyclists were not part of any organized group, but had merely agreed to meet and go for a ride.
Additional details were not available.
The matter is under investigation, Cooke said.