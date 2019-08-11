In Montgomery County on Sunday, it appeared that many unfortunate events were not one-of-a-kind matters, but instead occurred in twos, although apparently unrelated to each other.

These paired events included bicyclists falling on county streets, which seemed at first to be incidents in which the bicyclists were injured by autos. According to accounts from the county fire and rescue service, they also included cooking fires and vehicles striking roadside poles.

One bicyclist fell around daybreak in the heart of Bethesda, at Woodmont Avenue and Battery Lane, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the fire and rescue service.

At first, with a vehicle spotted in the vicinity, it was thought that the cyclist might have been struck. However, Piringer said, this was found not to be so.

The bicyclist, described only as an adult, was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be serious.

The seeming counterpart incident occurred a few hours later, around noon in Silver Spring, at Dartmouth and Wayne avenues.

The cyclist fell from a bicycle and a passing motorist stopped to help, Piringer said. Originally, he said, someone called 911 thinking that the cyclist had been struck.

Rescue personnel took the cyclist to a hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared serious, but not life-threatening, Piringer said.

It was not clear what caused the cyclists to fall.

One of the stovetop fires occurred in the 8800 block of Colesville Road, in the Silver Spring area. Smoke was reported there on the ninth and 12th floors of a high-rise apartment building, Piringer said.

It was determined that the smoke resulted from food burning on a stove, Piringer said, and it was placed under control. No injury was reported.

Food burning on a stove is a major cause of household fires, so it is not particularly surprising that another such fire was reported in Montgomery around the same time Sunday afternoon as the one in Silver Spring.

In Germantown, according to Piringer, fire broke out in the 20,000 block of Sweetgum Drive. That fire, in the kitchen of a two-story townhouse, was extinguished and caused no injury.

Finally, it turned out that on Sunday, vehicles struck poles. One was a utility pole, damaged in the morning on Germantown Road between Darnestown Road and Citizens Lane. That incident closed the segment of Germantown that was involved.

The cause of the incident was not known.

In the other incident involving an upright roadside structure, an SUV hit a light pole at Darnestown and Muddy Branch roads.

