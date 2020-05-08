D.C. police said one of the two adult men shot in a brazen afternoon shooting Thursday in Northeast Washington has died.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Lowell Tolliver.

Authorities said Tolliver and another man were shot just around 12:17 p.m. in the 2100 block of H Steet in the Carver-Langston neighborhood near the Langston Golf Course.

The second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.