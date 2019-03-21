The last of four teenagers accused of sexual assaults in a high school locker room will have his case transferred to juvenile court, a decision Thursday by a Maryland judge that means all of the 15-year-olds originally charged as adults with attacking their football teammates with a broom handle have been returned to the juvenile system.

Jean Claude “J.C.” Abedi, who last fall was a student at Damascus High School, where the reported attacks occurred Oct. 31, would be best served by treatment in the juvenile system, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Steven G. Salant ruled. He had made similar findings over the past month for three of Abedi’s former teammates on Damascus’s junior varsity team.

“The juvenile brain, particularly at this age, is still growing and developing,” Salant had said at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutors had argued that Abedi’s poor disciplinary record as a student — including 11 suspensions before the attacks — was among the reasons he should be tried as an adult.

The rulings do not end the prosecutions. The suspects carried their same rape charges into the juvenile system.

The afternoon of the reported attacks on four boys, according to statements by police and prosecutors, the four defendants turned off the lights in the freshman locker room before assaults. “This wasn’t a prank, this wasn’t a hazing,” prosecutor Carlotta Woodward said in court. “This was rape, and multiple attempted rapes, of four freshman boys. The victims screamed and pleaded for them to stop. Instead, they went from one victim to the other.”

In moving Abedi to juvenile court, Salant acknowledged the troubling disciplinary record but said the school system had been treating symptoms and not the underlying cause.

It is “a terrible history. There is no way to say anything other than that,” the judge said of the numerous infractions while also indicating that he was persuaded by the arguments about improved behavior as a result of treatment.

Juvenile court is geared toward rehabilitation and treatment, and punishment often is probation with no public conviction on a record. Adult courts produce a public record of the proceedings and can yield long prison sentences.

‘Astonishingly cruel.’ Prosecutor describes locker room attacks

During an all-day hearing Tuesday before Salant arguing about the proper venue, Abedi’s attorney, Dan Wright, said his client had long suffered from undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Abedi has been receiving treatment and medication, which have turned his life around, Wright said, with Abedi reaching a 3.5 grade-point average at a new school he attends while on bail. “I believe this young man can change,” Wright told the judge. “I believe he is well on his way to changing.”

Prosecutors described what they say was Abedi’s role in the Oct. 31 assaults and also made a new allegation that months earlier, he and a teammate had attacked another player. Abedi was holding a broom and tried to pull down that boy’s pants but the boy fought off the attempt, Montgomery County detective Dana Williams testified.

Prosecutors described as “atrocious” Abedi’s behavior history at three Montgomery County Public Schools.

“You’re talking about theft, bullying, harassment, attacks on students — multiple — fighting, sexual harassment,” Woodward said in court.

Tuesday’s hearing showed that school staff members repeatedly tried to help Abedi through attention from teachers, communication with his mother and decisions not to expel him, and those details raised the question of whether he received proper help.

Wright said the school never tested Abedi for learning disabilities. “The school applied the wrong services, and naturally got the wrong result,” he said.

Randi Wortman, a psychologist hired by Abedi’s family in his case, talked about his upbringing with his family in Congo as “a very happy life.” His mother immigrated to the United States with her son and his siblings when he was in the sixth grade.

He also stood out in school. “He wouldn’t stop talking. He wouldn’t stop being annoying,” and yet did well academically, she said. He struggled because of the ADHD, she said, and could not control his impulses.

Prosecutors did not dismiss the diagnosis but said it could not explain all of the incidents cited by the school system.

“That really can explain the distraction,” Woodward said. “Maybe the tardiness, the talking in class.”

But she said it does not explain the bullying and violence that predated Oct. 31 or what police and the victims say happened that afternoon.

“They were laughing,” Woodward said of the accused assailants. “This defendant thought it was funny.”

Wright called Abedi’s mother to the stand Tuesday. She recalled a pediatrician visit three years ago during which the doctor recommended a medicine to calm her son. “All I can say is I was uneducated about the subject,” Patience Abedi Kalombola said, explaining why she declined the medical advice.

To explain Abedi’s school record, prosecutors turned to Steven Neff, the director of pupil personnel and attendance services for the county schools. Neff testified about details in the earlier 11 suspensions — a suspension connected to the Oct. 31 case made it 12 — and correspondence between educators and Abedi’s mother.

The first six suspensions through the seventh grade included punching a student, and making vulgar and suggestive comments to girls, Neff said.

In March 2017 when Abedi was in eighth grade, Neff said school officials wrote to his mother that “we are continuing to see Jean Claude engage in behavior that distracts from teaching and learning and directly affects the safety of others.”

Abedi was suspended three times as a ninth-grader at Clarksburg High School, Neff testified. His mother testified that she moved during the year to the Damascus High School district at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Abedi joined the football program, but his misbehavior in classes soon came to the attention of varsity football coach Eric Wallich, according to Neff’s testimony. Neff said the coach emailed Abedi’s teachers on Oct. 11, saying that he wanted to be kept informed of Abedi’s behavior.

“He and I have spoken about this,” Wallich told the teachers, as described by Neff. “And he has been told that any other incidents would result in a removal or suspension from the football team.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

