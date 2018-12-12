He may be a thief, but he’s got some dance moves.

A video taken from home surveillance and released by D.C. police shows a man breaking into a dance as he stands on the stoop of a home in the Georgetown area just before he steals packages from the front porch.

In the video, the man — wearing a black coat and white scarf — appears at one point to look at the security camera at the home in the 3500 block of T Street NW. He then pauses and reaches down, taking several packages before getting into a black Range Rover.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. Sunday. D.C. police said they’re offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

Last month, a girl estimated to be no older than 8 went to the front door of a house and stole a package as someone standing by instructed her, according to authorities in Harford County, Md. That incident was caught on a home surveillance video in Bel Air, Md., and was posted on Facebook by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

[Girl ‘no older than 8’ stole a package as someone instructed her, police said]

Authorities were trying to determine who was with the girl, but no arrests have been made.

Officials are warning residents to have their packages delivered to secure locations amid an uptick in thefts from doorsteps during the holidays.

Nearly 1 in 12 Americans has had a holiday package stolen from their home, according to a survey by a company commissioned by insuranceQuotes.com.

[Porch Pirates are trying to steal Christmas, but doorstep vigilantes are on high alert]