Daron Wint, the sole person charged with the 2015 slayings of three members of a Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper, took the witness stand Wednesday in his own defense.

In his first moments of testimony, Wint was not asked directly about the May 2015 killings. Instead, he began laying out his movements in the days surrounding the deaths.

His attorneys have already offered the jury a stunning defense, claiming Wint is innocent and his brother and half brother are the true culprits. Neither man has been charged.

In a soft voice with a hint of his Guyanese accent, Wint peppered his responses with “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am” as his attorney Judith Pipe asked him questions. He wore black pants, a white-collared shirt and a green tie.

Wint, 37, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and arson in the May 14, 2015, slayings of Sav­­vas Savopoulos, 46, and Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa. Authorities allege Wint committed the crimes to get $40,000 in ransom.

In his testimony, Wint described to Pipe how on May 11, 2015, his brother Darrell told him that he had a drywall job for him and said they should meet a few days later at around 6 a.m.

On May 13 — the day authorities say a killer broke into the Savopoulos home — Wint said he met his brother at PCM Construction. He said Darrell told him, “I have good news and I have bad news.” Wint said his brother told him he was no longer needed as a worker but asked if he could use Wint’s blue minivan for a fee.

Wint testified that his brother said he would return the van to him around 5 to 6 p.m. that day but never said why he needed the van. The two men agreed Darrell would pay him at least $300, the defendant testified.

Wint’s testimony was an unexpected turn in the high-profile trial that so far has lasted about five weeks. Wint testified for about 30 minutes before the lunch break. He continued after lunch as curious onlookers poured into Judge Juliet McKenna’s courtroom.

Prosecutors allege Wint broke into the Savopoulos home on May 13 and held the family and the housekeeper captive until killing them on May 14 and setting the house on fire. The victims were beaten, stabbed and strangled.

If convicted, Wint could spend the rest of his life in prison.

It is rare for defendants in the District, unless claiming self-defense, to take the stand in a murder trial, especially those represented by the District’s Public Defender Service.

In testimony in recent weeks, prosecutors in D.C. Superior Court have presented evidence they say ties Wint to the killings.

Experts testified that Wint’s DNA was found on pizza crust in the burned home as well as on a knife found in the home. Witnesses testified they spotted a man matching Wint’s appearance slip into the Savopoulos family’s garage. And Wint’s former fiancee told the jury that after the killings he spent lavishly, paying for a restaurants and stores with $100 bills.

A computer expert said Wint’s phone was used to make various Google searches after the killings, including “How to beat a lie-detector test” and “10 hideout cities for fugitives,” a government computer expert testified.

In recent days, jurors saw graphic autopsy photos of the four victims and heard details of wounds prosecutors say were inflicted with a knife, sword and baseball bats.

The defense has never contended that Wint was not in the Savopoulos home in May 2015. Instead, in opening statements they told the jury he was summoned there by his brothers but remained downstairs, never knowing four victims were upstairs in two adjoining bedrooms.

Wint previously worked for Savopoulos’s company, American Iron Works, in Maryland.

At one point, Pipe asked Wint if he was nervous about testifying as he rubbed his eyes.

“Yes ma’am,” he responded.

With Savopoulos’s family sitting in the audience, Wint talked about how he came to the United States from Guyana in 2000 when he was 19 years old, sponsored by his father and stepfather.

Wint said he learned welding as a trade while in Guyana, taught by his father, and when he arrived in the United States he began looking for jobs as a welder. He applied and was hired at American Iron Works in 2003.

During earlier testimony, an employee of American Iron Works testified Wint worked there until 2005 when he was then dismissed for missing work.