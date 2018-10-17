Daron Wint is the sole person charged in the 2015 slayings of three members of a wealthy Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper. His defense: His brothers committed the crimes.

On Wednesday, one of those brothers — the one Wint claims drove him to the victims’ home and asked for help burglarizing it — took the witness stand.

Answering a prosecutor’s questions, often in one-word answers, Darrell Wint told jurors he did not kill the victims. He said he had never been to the home where they were slain and he did not start the fire that burned there.

Then Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Bach asked Darrell Wint how he felt about testifying against his brother.

“It’s disappointing, that’s my big brother, and look what you doing,” Wint answered. “He should be ashamed of himself, for real.”

Darrell Wint, 32, has been at the center of much of the testimony in his brother’s D.C. Superior Court trial. In the end, the verdict could come down to which brother jurors believe.



Daron Wint (Metropolitan Police Department)

If convicted of murder, kidnapping and other crimes, Daron Wint, 37, could face life in prison in the May 14, 2015, deaths of Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and the family’s housekeeper, Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa, 57.

Prosecutors say Daron Wint got into the Savopoulos home on May 13 and held the victims hostage while he ordered Savvas Savopoulos to have $40,000 in cash delivered. Once the money arrived, prosecutors allege, Wint beat, stabbed and strangled the victims before setting them, and the house, on fire. Wint’s DNA, according to testimony, was found on pizza crust and a knife in the home.

[In surprise twist, defense attorney says client’s brothers carried out D.C. quadruple killing]

On the first day of trial, Wint’s public defenders, Judith Pipe and Jeffrey Stein, argued their client was innocent and pointed to Wint’s brother Steffon and half brother Darrell. Prosecutors called Steffon Wint to the witness stand, and he denied involvement in any part of the crime.

Last week, Daron Wint took the stand for two days, offering his own account. His testimony did not link Steffon Wint to the Savopoulos home but did place Darrell Wint there.

In a low and calm voice with a hint of his Guyanese accent, he told jurors Darrell Wint lured him to the house under the false pretense of helping with a drywall and painting job and then tried to get him to help in a burglary. Wint testified he refused to help steal and never knew there were victims restrained upstairs.

He said Darrell Wint gave him $6,000 in cash a day after the killings, payment for a minivan he said Darrell Wint took from him.

[Suspect in D.C. quadruple killing testifies he was lured to crime scene, never saw victims]

Bach, the prosecutor, called Darrell Wint to testify as part of the government’s rebuttal.

In court, Darrell Wint told the jury that on the day authorities say the killer broke into the Savopoulos house, he was at a friend’s home watching a homemade music video, then he went to pick up his 5-year-old son from school in Takoma Park. He said the two played football in a park. “That was our routine,” he said.

But Darrell Wint said he couldn’t remember where he was on the night of May 13 into the morning of May 14, when the victims, police say, were held hostage. “I can’t say where I was then,” he said.

Bach said his phone records at the time indicated he was in Montgomery County. “Yeah okay,” he responded.

Darrell Wint testified that on May 14, the day of the fire, he was at a friend’s house in Gaithersburg, Md. Bach provided a receipt from Domino’s showing he placed an order from his phone at 12:16 p.m. that was delivered to a Gaithersburg address.

Darrell Wint also testified that on the evening of May 14, he and Daron Wint went to Walmart. But before going to the store, Darrell Wint testified, his brother told him that his car had run out of gas and that he needed to stop at a station to fill up a bucket. Darrell Wint testified his brother then directed him to a quiet area in Hyattsville, Md. He said Daron Wint got out of his car, walked out of view and returned minutes later. Darrell Wint said he noticed smoke billowing nearby.

He said “something looked suspect,” but he never asked any questions.

“I don’t ask too many questions. I don’t want to know people’s business,” Darrell Wint testified.

Authorities say Daron Wint set his minivan on fire in that area to destroy evidence.

Days after the killings, Darrell Wint testified, he saw his brother’s image on the news. Hours later, he said, Daron Wint called from New York, where he was visiting his then-fiancee.

Darrell Wint said he encouraged his brother to return to Washington and said he would help him turn himself in to authorities and hire an attorney.

Bach ended her direct examination with a series of questions. Had he ever been to the house where the killings occurred? Did he set his brother’s minivan on fire? To each, Darrell Wint answered “no.”

Bach then asked “Did you ever try to frame your brother for murder.” He replied again, “No.”

Portions of Darrell Wint’s criminal history were revealed to allow the jurors to determine his credibility. He had two convictions for marijuana distribution in 2012.

But an arrest in 2006 for assaulting a man who was set to testify against a friend was a point of disagreement between Bach and Pipe, Wint’s attorney. Pipe argued that she should be able to inform the jury that Darrell Wint was initially charged with attempted murder for stabbing the victim. He pleaded to felony unarmed criminal assault in that case.

Judge Juliet McKenna ruled that the jury would not be told about the knife or that the initial charge was attempted murder.

Daron Wint’s attorneys also pushed back on the relevance of his brother’s cellphone records, arguing that on May 13 and 14, 2015, Darrell Wint gave his phone to friends who were in Montgomery County so that he could be at the Savopoulos home during the crimes. Darrell Wint denied giving his phone to friends.

Pipe also pressed him about where he was on May 13. He told her he could not remember. But Pipe reminded him that after his brother’s arrest, he told homicide detectives he was working for a trash collection business.