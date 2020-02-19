“She was not the initial aggressor,” countered defense attorney Andrew Jezic. “At most, whatever happened was that she felt that, in her mind, that she needed to protect herself.”

The two lawyers were arguing whether Negroponte should be released from jail pending further court actions against her. The aspiring nurse, who has struggled with alcohol abuse, stands charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 13 death of Rasmussen inside an Airbnb just blocks from Rockville’s downtown area, according to authorities.

Police allege the two were there with a third friend, who allegedly saw Negroponte get a knife from the kitchen and stab Rasmussen.

Montgomery County District Court Judge Patricia Mitchell sided with prosecutors, saying that keeping Negroponte locked up was an appropriate public safeguard, as she acknowledged the case is very new.

“I don’t know what happened,” Mitchell said. “I do know that something happened that caused an otherwise affable, pleasant, family-oriented young woman to create a circumstance that resulted in the death of another person.”

Moments before, five friends and family members of Negroponte’s had spoken on her behalf.

Her mother, Diana Negroponte, said Sophia was adopted from an orphanage in Honduras.

“We are grieved not only for young Yousuf, but for his entire family,” added her father, John Negroponte.

A longtime diplomat, he was appointed in 2005 as the nation’s first director of national intelligence by President George W. Bush.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, police say, a friend of Negroponte and Rasmussen arrived at the small dwelling and found they had both been drinking. The friend later told investigators that he made a round of margaritas and the three watched television.

Sophia Negroponte and Rasmussen began bickering, the witness said, and at one point started wrestling on the floor, according to a police affidavit.

In court on Tuesday, Fenton said Rasmussen left the dwelling and came back to look for his cellphone. Negroponte “took a knife out of the drawer, unsheathed the knife and lunged at the victim,” Fenton said.

In police documents filed earlier in the case, investigators asserted that Negroponte yelled, “I’m sorry,” removed the knife, and pleaded for Rasmussen not to die.

Under questioning, Negroponte confirmed parts of the witness’s account, according to police. She said they had argued “over a silly issue,” calmed down and then heated back up, court documents said.

“It was during this time that Negroponte advised that she only remembers removing a knife from Rasmussen’s neck,” detectives wrote.