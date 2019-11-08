Edmond defrauded the campaign account from November 2012 to June 2018, using the money to pay for personal expenses such as hair appointments, fast food, rent on an unrelated business and personal phone bills, federal prosecutors said, citing her plea agreement.

“Individuals who donate to a political campaign trust that their money will be used to support their candidate,” United States Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement. “Edmond abused that trust to enrich herself.”

Stuart A. Berman, an attorney for Edmond, declined to comment Friday.

Edmond had been treasurer of the committee starting in 2005 and had deposited campaign contributions into her personal bank account or withdrew money from the campaign account for personal use, federal prosecutors said.

Edmond must pay restitution and faces up to 20 years prison, prosecutors said. She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24.

Her mother, Gaines, 67, also pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge in October, the same month she abruptly resigned from the House of Delegates after serving in the statehouse starting in 2001. Gaines admitted to taking more than $22,000 in campaign funds for personal use. The money was spent expenses including dental work, hair styling, fast food and an Amazon Fire TV stick.

Gaines is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3 and faces eight to 33 months in prison, based on sentencing guidelines and as part of her plea agreement. She must also pay $22,565.03 in restitution.

Gaines apologized to colleagues in the Maryland General Assembly the day of her plea hearing and said she took “full responsibility” for her actions.

Gaines is the third Democratic state lawmaker from Prince George’s County who has appeared in federal court on misconduct charges since 2018. Former delegates Michael Vaughn and William A. Campos are serving four and 4½ years in federal prison, respectively, for accepting bribes from businesses seeking legislation that would expand liquor store sales in Prince George’s County.

