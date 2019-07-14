Police said the investigation, which was conducted in coordination with Child Protective Services, began July 5. According to a news release, Syeda Sunnia Ali, was caring for a 4-year-old girl when she allegedly threw the child to the ground. Police said Ali was then observed picking the girl up by her ankles and dropping her, causing her to hit her head.

Ali was eventually removed from the classroom and the girl’s parents were notified, the release said.

The child suffered minor injuries.

Ali was arrested Friday and released on an unsecured bond. No court date has been set.