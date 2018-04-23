An assistant teacher with a popular day-care chain in Northern Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting children at a Bristow location, the Prince William County police said.

Taylor Keith Boykin, 27, of Nokesville, Va., is facing eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a custodian for touching four children over the course of a year at the Minnieland Academy, police said.

A 5-year-old girl told a parent she was assaulted at the day-care center on March 26, 2018, police said. The parent notified the center and then reported the alleged incident to Child Protective Services, which launched an investigation along with police.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered three other victims, all 5 years old, who allegedly had been sexually assaulted by the accused beginning in March 2017, police said.

Boykin is being held without bond, and his next court date is pending.

The case follows other trouble for the chain, which has been in operation since the 1970s and has more than 30 locations scattered across the outer Virginia suburbs of the District.

Two other Minnieland workers at the Woodbridge facility were convicted in 2016 of running what prosecutors called a “baby fight club.” The workers were found to have encouraged kids to fight, fed them Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, stepped on their toes and sprayed them in the face with the full force of a hose. The abuse occurred in 2013.

Minnieland Academy said Boykin was no longer working for the company.

“Minnieland regrets that this occurred and is cooperating with local authorities in the investigation,” a statement from the day-care center read. “Due to the nature of the incident and the continuing investigation we are limited in our ability to comment further.”