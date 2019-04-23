Three people took cash Sunday in a daylight armed robbery near Howard University in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police said the robbery occurred about 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Euclid Street NW. The site is across Georgia Avenue from the Howard campus, and near Benjamin Banneker Academic High School and an athletic field at the corner of Georgia and Euclid.

It was not clear exactly where the holdup was carried out.

In a brief account, police said that three people approached the victim, and one brandished a handgun and took money. The three then fled.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news