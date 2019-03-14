D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham talks with police investigating a March 14, 2019, shooting at Columbia Heights Village in Northwest Washington. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday evening in an apartment complex courtyard in the center of the Columbia Heights neighborhood, D.C. police said.

Officers found the man unconscious near a playground and parking lot in Columbia Heights Village, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW, about 6:30 p m., said Officer Sean Hickman, a spokesman.

Police had made no arrests but were searching for a silver or gray vehicle seen leaving the area.

