Two days before he killed his girlfriend, Melvin Williams recorded himself attacking her kitten, authorities said.

DaSheria Barksdale, an animal lover, had already been fighting with Williams, prosecutors said. After he fractured her kitten’s leg, she broke up with him and asked him to move out of the apartment they shared in Old Town North in Alexandria.

Barksdale called police after the kitten attack, and they called animal control. Williams was charged with animal cruelty but was not arrested, prosecutors said.

Williams returned early the morning of Sept. 14, followed Barksdale into her bedroom during a party and fatally stabbed her. She was 30 years old.

When a friend of Barksdale’s tried to intervene, Williams stabbed him repeatedly in the groin. Then Williams jumped out a second-story window to escape, prosecutors said.

Williams, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in Alexandria Circuit Court to first-degree murder and other charges, including animal cruelty. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

He had tried to kill himself at the scene, first telling police, “I’ve killed her. Now you’ll have to kill me,” prosecutors said. When police tried to subdue him with a stun gun, Williams began to stab himself. He was eventually disarmed and taken to a hospital, where he was treated for several days. He was then taken to jail, where he has been held since.

“In this case, the defendant’s cruel and callous infliction of injury upon a defenseless animal was the signpost of further violence to come,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said in a statement. “In his rage, the defendant lashed out against the person whom he allegedly loved.”